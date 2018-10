EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters respond to high rise fire at Glenwood Towers in Raleigh

Raleigh fire officials are responding to a high-rise apartment fire at Glenwood Towers on Glenwood Avenue.The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. at Glenwood Towers -- an apartment building in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue near the Raleigh Beer Garden.The fire is on the 9th floor of the Raleigh Housing Authority apartment building, according to the ABC11 crew at the scene.The fire was reported under control at 1:45 p.m.This is a developing story, check back for details.