LIVE VIDEO: Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have captured a stolen ambulance suspect after a nearly two-hour chase on Friday night.

The incident started just after 9 p.m. after a reported shooting on the 7400 block of North Philadelphia.

Police say officers fired at the suspect. It's unclear if the suspect was struck.

After the shooting, police say the suspect jumped into an ambulance and took off.

Chopper 6 video captured the ambulance plowing through a gas station during the chase.

Chopper 6 is over a police chase involving an ambulance in Philadelphia.



Officers nearly arrested the suspect before he was able to get away.

Police are chasing a stolen ambulance through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.



Stolen ambulance suspect collides with tow truck during chase



Police captured the suspect around 10:40 p.m.

Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase



No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.
