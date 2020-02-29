LIVE VIDEO: Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5974890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 is over a police chase involving an ambulance in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5974958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are chasing a stolen ambulance through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5974973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stolen ambulance suspect collides with tow truck during chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5974996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have captured a stolen ambulance suspect after a nearly two-hour chase on Friday night.The incident started just after 9 p.m. after a reported shooting on the 7400 block of North Philadelphia.Police say officers fired at the suspect. It's unclear if the suspect was struck.After the shooting, police say the suspect jumped into an ambulance and took off.Chopper 6 video captured the ambulance plowing through a gas station during the chase.Officers nearly arrested the suspect before he was able to get away.Police captured the suspect around 10:40 p.m.No injuries have been reported.