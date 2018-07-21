UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

A shooting and chase suspect is barricaded inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake with some hostages still inside, prompting a tactical alert and major law enforcement response on Saturday.Police said the suspect is believed to be armed inside the store, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue.Los Angeles police said the incident started with a family dispute in the 1600 block of 32nd Street in South Los Angeles, where the suspect shot his grandmother and another female victim, police said.The suspect, who's in his late teens, then fled in his grandmother's 2015 Toyota Camry, taking the wounded female victim with him.A pursuit then ensued until the suspect crashed, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.Police said the suspect fled the vehicle and ran into the Trader Joe's.Authorities are trying to communicate with the suspect to try to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion, police said.Meantime, several hostages are still believed to be inside the businesses, though some were spotted walking out unharmed and with their hands up.Several SWAT officers and an armored vehicle are surrounding the building as the barricade situation continues.Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed another 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.A family reunification location for family members affected by the barricade situation is at LAPD Northeast Station, located at 3353 N. San Fernando Road. You can also call 323-561-3211.The public is urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard.