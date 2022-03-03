Woman's Club of Raleigh publishes book to document living through the COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Woman's Club of Raleigh has published a book all about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book isn't a scientific breakdown of the ebs and flows of cases or anything like that. It's a retrospective of what it has been like for regular people living through this worldwide disaster.
The book is called Living the COVID Experience. More than 50 members of the Woman's Club contributed to what's inside the book's cover.
The club got the idea for the book after realizing that their own club members 100 years ago lived through a similar experience but failed to document it.
"We went back and looked to see if there was a record during the 1918 pandemic. Was there anything that people wrote about? Was there a history? What we realized is that there was nothing for future generations to look back on," Stephanie Gootnick said.
The book is available through the Woman's Club of Raleigh. All proceeds will fund a writing award for high school seniors.
"We wanted everybody to just say what was in their heart and what they wanted to share. We wanted to be a book showing resiliency, and I think we accomplished that," Ann Jagger said.
