Local high schools help Hurricane Florence victims

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Students from several local high schools are doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

Cadets with the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Raleigh's Enloe High School are organizing a hurricane relief food drive.

Any student who donates two or more canned goods can get discounted tickets for Friday's football game against Sanderson.

While students are Cary High School will be collecting items at their game Friday night.

Heritage High School in Wake Forest is holding a donation drive for Haker's Island victims.

ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross teamed up for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive. There is still time to donate online.
