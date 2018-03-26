Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Nicholas Murphy, 22, goes by "OMGitsBeezy." He documented his time at WakeMed on social media.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man who was shot during a home invasion in Raleigh on Saturday is a local rap artist.

Nicholas Murphy, 22, goes by "OMGitsBeezy."

On social media, he documented his time at WakeMed's emergency room Saturday night.

He posted a photo of himself inside the hospital, saying he was shot in the back.

A 911 call from that night reveals that around 8 p.m. an intruder came into a home on Bashford Road where Murphy and several others were at the time and started shooting.

Police said Murphy was shot and another man was pistol-whipped.

The woman on the phone said she was pregnant, and that her boyfriend and other children were inside the house at the time.

"They just robbed house," she told the dispatcher. "A 2-year-old is in there, they were shooting the gun and they shot the gun in the house like four times. Babies in there, boyfriend is there, everybody is in there."

Raleigh police aren't revealing much about the case, only that they are still investigating and no one has been charged.

The suspect got away in a purple Acura.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghome invasionraleigh newsrapperman shotRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News