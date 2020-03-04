Raleigh Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee for tornado recovery efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amber LaRose, an American Red Cross employee based in Raleigh, will be in Tennessee for at least two weeks to help those recovering from the deadly tornadoes.
"I'll be a government operations supervisor, which means I'll be the liaison between the American Red Cross and our government entities and their community partners," said LaRose, who will be working with volunteers and staff members stationed at emergency operations centers of affected counties.
The 29-year-old employee at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina has a military background and has responded to three hurricanes, helping her prepare for this next mission.
"It can be difficult," LaRose said. "The biggest thing to remember is to be compassionate. These people are experiencing the worst days of their life. You're here to help. That's really what keeps me motivated and keeps me going forward."
The American Red Cross will send another person from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Elizabeth City-based person will help with disaster mental health. More representatives from the local Red Cross could be sent there, depending on the situation.
If you want to help those affected, Red Cross is recommending you donate to their disaster relief fund.
From American Red Cross:
HOW YOU CAN HELP: You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by disasters. Visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.
Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. In the U.S., this includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.
