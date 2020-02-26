Chinese food

$45 Peking duck feast

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Duck, duck, DEAL! Check out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that's making us hungry. A whole duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you won't believe: $45--perfect for sharing. The duck is carved up table-side and served with bao, plus vegetables for garnish and sauce.

After each duck is carved up, what's left is rolled back into the kitchen, chopped up and used in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a deal this good, if you're looking to dig in on a weekend, you better call ahead and put a duck on hold!

Sun Wah BBQ features a variety of Hong Kong style Chinese dishes so feel free to explore other parts of the menu, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownfoodduckchinese food
CHINESE FOOD
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Palette Tea House
3 of 6 beagles rescued from China still available for adoption
The First Jianbing Shop in Chicago
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at California restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference on coronavirus US threat
Man charged in 2014 Rocky mountain cold case murder
Search in NC pond for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell 'inconclusive'
New retail, hotel, office space development coming to RTP
Bernie Sanders to speak at Goldsboro church
Man accused of raping teen after she got off school bus
Show More
Coronavirus fears have NC schools taking precautions
Officials find body of missing Person County man
Dreamville Fest offers discounts to military members, veterans
Guests tried to stop Bragg soldier's attack on B&B owners: Witnesses
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News