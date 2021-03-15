localish

Cohen Hardware, Metuka Bread are coming together to make a difference

Philadelphia -- At Metuka Freshly Baked, old World bread meets old school hardware store, with a new baker popping up at one of the oldest hardware stores in the country.

Ran Betite moved here from Tel Aviv. His bread-making skills were just a hobby he picked up in college, but he began baking more seriously during the pandemic and decided to open a bakery.

He started Metuka Freshly Baked in September 2020.

Mitchell Cohen is the fourth generation owner of Cohen & Co. Hardware. The store has been in Philadelphia since 1913. He invited Betite to sell bread at the hardware store. The pop-up has been so successful Cohen & Co. has become the only place to buy Metuka Bread.

Metuka Freshly Baked | Facebook | Instagram

Cohen & Co. Hardware Store | Facebook | Instagram
615 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
Seniors weigh in on dating later in life
These boxing skillz will bring out your inner champion
Family, food and love are the recipe for success at the Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
LATEST: 1,337 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Elementary students welcomed back to class with pep rally
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Show More
Partnership helps Urban Ministries offer fresh produce
Frat parties blamed for uptick in Duke COVID-19 cases
NC police officer under investigation for racism
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for an Oscar
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
More TOP STORIES News