Family's 800 piece 'quarantine caterpillar' brings Cypress community together

CYPRESS, Texas -- At the beginning of the pandemic, 11-year-old Nicole McWilliam started a fun project in her neighborhood park in Cypress, Texas.

She created a "quarantine caterpillar" with 10 painted rocks and put up a sign inviting neighbors to contribute to it.

Her original goal was just 100 rocks, but to her surprise, the caterpillar has now grown to 800 rocks and counting!

The heartwarming project has brought the community together and even made international headlines.
