localish

14-year-old makes history as Chicago's 40th Ward's youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman

By Jalyn Henderson
At just 14 years old, Ana Lopez-Alcantar has made history, as Chicago's 40th Ward's youngest Democratic Deputy Committeewoman.

"With adults, their reaction is like 'You're 14?,'" Lopez-Alcantar said. "I'm like, 'yeah there aren't many teenagers that care about politics but here I am standing right in front of you caring about politics and my future.'"

Monday morning, the Northside teen and Democratic Committeewoman Maggie O'Keefe disturbed postcards to neighbors, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

"Ana is truly an inspiration for our future generation of voters," O'Keefe said.

The two met in 2019 when O'Keefe ran for Alderman of the 40th ward. When O'Keefe decided to run for Committeeperson, Lopez-Alcantar was first in line to campaign.

Lopez-Alcantar has campaigned for Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I feel like people perspective they're like 'She's a little young," Lopez-Alcantar said. "But I feel like it's fun because I get to see everything that's going on with politics and I get to see my perspective and other people's perspectives."

Lopez-Alcantar wants to inspire other teenagers to get involved in politics and learn more about the democratic system. She said the more people learn, the better-informed people will be when they go to the polls.

"There might be people who are like 'She's a little too young, she doesn't know what she's talking about.' But I feel like as long as I can go to the table, it doesn't really matter what everybody else thinks," she said.

"If we can prime young people to become sports stars, musicians, nurses, doctors, people we look up to, we should be priming young people to become public servants as well," O'Keefe added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squareall goodpoliticslocalishwls
LOCALISH
6-year-old raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Child injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
'I can't breathe': Video shows moments before death of John Neville
2 NC men killed by lightning while cutting tree limbs in yard
UNC clarifies reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
LATEST: COVID-19 metrics begin to stabilize
Frying Pan Tower auctioning off flag to benefit Isais victims
Show More
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Bertie County, killing 2
NC students spend more time learning virtually than other states
Survey: NC workers lose confidence in return to work
Bar, gym owners in dire stress with another Phase 2 extension
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
More TOP STORIES News