Meet the Keeton family, where mom and her 2 daughters are celebrating huge life moments together

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We're just great together!"

The Keeton family from Pearland, Texas has always been tight-knit and when it comes to celebrating a huge moment in their lives, they'll be doing it together.

This spring JoyLynn Keeton is graduating from Robert Turner College and Career High School and Alvin Community College.

Big sister Jadean Keeton is graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in social work.

And mom Jasmine Keeton has earned her master's degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

See how each of them made it to the finish line together, supporting each other on the way.

Congratulations, ladies! We can't wait to see your future accomplishments!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020familycollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits new record-high of 739 hospitalizations
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Officer charged in Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
Show More
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
The 411: People, let me tell you 'bout my best friend
Cumberland Co. mother arrested after child abuse video surfaces
Durham schools' summer meals program starts Monday
More TOP STORIES News