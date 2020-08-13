3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers is a revolution during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Seeing a need for protective eyewear for doctors and nurses on the frontlines, Fitz Frames, a 3D-printed eyewear company switched gears and stepped up to help.

"At this time, protection is paramount," said Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist Vicki Chan, M.D. "They were able to take their technology and then custom fit goggles."

Fitz Frames, which specializes in custom-fitted glasses for kids, created a line of frames they called Fitz Protect, designed for enhanced safety in the fight against COVID-19.

"We have an app that scans your face. You do a virtual try-on, and then we take your measurements," said Schlumberger. "Then we 3D print custom glasses that fit just your face."

The company also donates frames to healthcare workers who sign up on their waitlist.

For more information, visit www.fitzframes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabceye careall goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 key metrics begin to stabilize in NC
Tropical Storm Josephine becomes earliest J-named storm
'I miss them:' Triangle teachers on starting a new school year virtually
LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
RPD release sketch of man believed to be involved in homicide
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Vigil for Cannon Hinnant postponed for later date
Show More
12-year-old uses tie-dye business to help local food bank
Do not flush wipes down the drain, Raleigh Water warns
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Raeford retirement home sees global response to pen pal program
Community groups donate $38K worth of school supplies to teachers
More TOP STORIES News