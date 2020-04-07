3D printing face shields for medical workers

A Chicago mother and son duo are making hundreds of 3D printed face shields in their basement to give to medical workers fighting COVID-19. The pair got so much interest from their neighbors, they created a Facebook group that's gained hundreds of members also dedicated to printing face shields. Healthcare workers across the country have faced PPE shortages are the number of coronavirus patients has skyrocketed. The shields supplement the PPE supply for doctors and nurses at Swedish Hospital.
Related topics:
coronavirushospitalsdoctors
