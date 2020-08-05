localish

6-year-old Castro Valley-native Andy Soulard raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo

By Chris Bollini & Victoria Vallecorse
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- Six-year-old Castro Valley native Andy Soulard was heartbroken to hear that the Oakland Zoo may need to shut down permanently.

Her love for animals sparked a monthlong mission to raise money to save one of her favorite places.


She started off the fundraiser by donating the $5 she received from the Tooth Fairy. After that, the donations came pouring in. For donations over $25, Andy would send a handmade bracelet to the contributor.

Today, Andy has sent out over 800 bracelets and amassed over $223,000.


After struggling financially due to closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland Zoo has now been able to reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleycoronavirus californiacoronavirusall goodlocalishreopening californiakgooakland zoofacebookanimalsdonationsfeel goodfundraiser
LOCALISH
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
Plant-based comfort food.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
LATEST: COVID-19 metrics begin to stabilize
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Bertie County, killing 2
'I can't breathe': Video shows moments before death of John Neville
Masks, social distancing among requirements for RNC attendees in NC
Trump floats giving convention speech from White House
Windsor man heartbroken after 2 friends killed in EF-3 tornado
Show More
Orange Co. health director: UNC should start semester online
NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 7
Fort Hood soldier dies in accident, marking 5th death in months
Raleigh City Manager announces retirement
More TOP STORIES News