localish

8th Grade Science Teacher Moonlights As Pro-Dunker

By Tim Sarquis
Since he was young, Jonathan Clark, loved basketball. It was in his blood. His mother played division one at Pepperdine, but being on the small side, he didn't have the height. He shifted to track and field where he received a scholarship to play at UCLA, becoming a two time All American triple jumper.
With some time going by, and few growth spurts later, Clark found his love for basketball again and he was good. Really good. After games, he would have his friends take videos of him dunking and then post to Instagram. He soon found a following as "J Clark The Jumper" with over 200,000 followers and millions of views. But when he torn his ACL, he knew he needed to make a career change to be able to take of family.




Clark went back to college to get his Masters in Kinesiology and while working as a substitute teacher, he found his calling. He knew he wanted to be a teacher. Now Clark is an 8th grade science teacher at Granite Ridge Intermediate School in Fresno, CA and uses his passion for dunking as a way to instill passion and confidence in his students. He lives by the phrase "Just Using My Passion to Elevate Realities" or JUMPER. He hopes by sharing his passion, it will help his students find the career path they are meant to do and know nothing is impossible.


You can follow Clark's journey on Instagram here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoeducationschoolsteacherbasketballsportsfeel goodlocalishstudents
LOCALISH
Kobe Fans pay tribute by enjoying his favorite Mexican food in Fullerton.
Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day
Organization Uses Art to Help People Overcome Health Challenges
The Real Meaning Behind Beautifully Strung Waist Beads
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about early voting in NC
Local business owners challenge others to help end 'lunch shaming'
Durham police investigating after 2 men shot
$193M sports complex proposal would revitalize Cary mall
Lee Co. high school student found with gun, knife at school
Activists who oppose RDU fence pitch recreational complex
Exclusive: DHA chief blames McDougald issues on years of 'underfunding'
Show More
Downtown Raleigh florist prepares for Valentine's Day rush
Deputy injured in Durham car chase
Health care professionals work to dispel 'coronavirus confusion'
Knightdale teen comes to the rescue of girl during W. Va ski trip
Judge overturns Silent Sam deal between UNC, Confederate group
More TOP STORIES News