99-Year-Old Golfer Is an Inspiration

At almost 100-years-old Evelyn Haesloop stays fit and young by playing golf three times a week.

"I play every Wednesday and Friday and twica a month on Mondays", says Evelyn.

For her, playing every week is not about being the best at the sport, it's about getting out and living life!

"Age is just a number", she says.

Evelyn moved to Long Beach in 1968 with her husband but it's only been in the last 15 years that she has had time to play golf with her friends.

"Because when my husband was alive we were too buys camping and boating to golf", Evelyn describes.
