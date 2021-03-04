localish inspire

Woman Makes Inclusive Dolls for Children in Need

New Berlin, WI. -- "I make dolls for kids who would otherwise never see themselves on the store shelves." Amy Jandrisevits is bringing joy with handmade toys for children with disabilities.

She makes dolls with albinism, scars, and amputated limbs, all for the children who need a friend who looks just like them. Her non-profit, A Doll Like Me aims to make sure that all children feel accepted and can find comfort in a handmade doll that looks like them.

"On a bigger scale, we're all called to do something-- that we all have skills. We all have gifts. We all have something we can offer. We have something we can bring to the table," She says.

GET INSPIRED: Click here for more Localish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspireall goodlocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
UPS Driver Goes Viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 6 NC counties remain in 'red' for critical community spread
LIVE: First Alert Team, GMA's Ginger Zee host Severe Weather townhall
Should vaccine distribution be turned over to doctors?
Durham nonprofit provides financial relief for Black mothers, children
Ross wants improvement after seeing Raleigh veterans cemetery flooding
2 Fayetteville residents charged in human smuggling ring
State BOE approves NCDHHS guidelines for return to in-person classes
Show More
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
2nd man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Fauci, Corbett to speak to live UNC Commencement crowd
Wake County Sheriff's new patrol boat aims to save more lives
More TOP STORIES News