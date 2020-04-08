community

Gym brings weights to their members despite closing their doors

After fitness centers across the country closed up shop amid the coronavirus outbreak, one Orange County, California, gym is helping its members stay physical while distancing.

"At Strength Co., we're bringing the weights to the people," head coach Mike Minigell said.

Over the last two weeks, The Strength Co. has broken down, delivered and set up home gyms at the homes of over 90 members and counting.

"I don't know how long the gyms will be closed," owner Grant Broggi said. "I want people to keep lifting. I want them to know that we care about them and I want people to know they need to stay strong."

In order to keep clients active and business thriving, The Strength Co. is offering online coaching sessions.

"We're bringing racks out and getting people online via Zoom to film their workouts," Minigell said. "We're going to be coaching people in small group classes where everyone will be connected through the internet."

Once The Strength Co. depleted its supply of fitness equipment at its locations in Costa Mesa and Villa Park, the staff started building their own equipment. The gym posted video tutorials on its YouTube channel, walking viewers through step-by-step instructions on how to build a bench press and squat rack.

"We're family," Minigell said. "We want everyone to stay safe and continue social distancing but there's no excuse not to be strong during these times."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyfitnessgymmore in commoncoronaviruscommunitylocalishcovid 19
COMMUNITY
Goldsboro Fire Department issues challenge to first responders
Pasta for ALL! For every amount of pasta they sell, they donate an equal amount.
A Place at the Table still offering free meals during COVID-19
Online writing contest gives kids creative outlet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cumberland, Durham counties report new COVID-19 cases
Civil rights group file lawsuit to stop the spread of COVID-19 in NC prisons
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
Deputies suspend search for missing person at Falls Lake
Storms move out Wednesday night, showers return Thursday morning
Do something for your community and fight boredom: fill out census
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
Show More
RTP company gets FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody test
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
Man picks up trash around Raleigh while social distancing
More TOP STORIES News