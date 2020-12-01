localish

African-inspired Ankara prints get modern makeover

HOUSTON, Texas -- African-inspired prints are getting a modern makeover. Ankara, a fabric from West Africa, isn't just considered cultural attire anymore - it's taking the spotlight on catwalks and red carpets across the world.

Onyii Brown, a Nigerian-born designer from Houston, has always admired the bold, bright colors of Ankara. She first started her brand, Onyii & Co., in her garage, turning vibrant African prints into figure-flattering wrap dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits. Since then, she has shown her colorful styles at New York Fashion Week and even received recognition from Martha Stewart.

Yetunde Olukoya, also from Nigeria, first started sewing designs for her label in her living room in Fulshear, Texas. Like Brown, she drew inspiration from her African heritage, fusing the traditional Ankara prints she loves into Western looks. Her brand, Ray Darten, is manufactured in Nigeria and supports educational and health initiatives in that country.

Localish went behind the scenes with these bold designers to see how they're turning African-inspired prints into a global trend!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfashion showfashionbe localish houstonktrklocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
Teen gives back to hospitalized kids
This new beer is all about preserving American red wolves!
Holiday Deals & Steals supporting small businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
Durham restaurant steps up to help people in need
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Show More
New Chick-fil-A distribution center to bring 160 jobs to Mebane
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
More TOP STORIES News