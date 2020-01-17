All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical

The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago.

The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made up of Trinity High School students.


Along with casting girls into some of the male roles, a few of the roles were adjusted to become more girl-centric.

Theater teacher, Pat Henderson, couldn't be more excited that the newsies are ready for their debut!


Henderson said her entire cast and crew share her passion for Newsies.

"To see young people getting excited about something that I love so much, it's the best thing that you can get," Henderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
Wake Co. elementary school robotics team vying for state title
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
Cold temperatures return
How do Americans want to buried? Some with pets, some with pot
Show More
Eye drop killer sentenced to 25 years in prison
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
World's largest Snickers bar unveiled at 4,278 pounds
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News