Amazing service dog predicts seizures, can comfort or get help

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP -- This special service dog is helping to reduce the number of seizures a disabled man gets per day.

Giovani Corporan, 20, was born with several genetic issues at birth that caused him to have an average of 78 seizures per day.

His family has tried everything to get his seizures under control, but nothing worked until they found a dog named Wrangler. Wrangler connected to Gio instantly and now they are bonded like no other.

The dog is able to sense when Gio is about to have a seizure and alert his family as well as calm Gio down to help prevent the seizure. Since getting Wrangler, Gio has improved everyday, and his family is able to rest easier knowing they have Wrangler if anything goes wrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holly Springs football ineligible for playoffs, must forfeit games
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Coldest morning of the fall greets North Carolina
Raleigh man dies after riding on top of car on I-40
NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop
Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother
Show More
'Jeopardy!' stars square off in the finals
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Teen charged after Durham shooting, crashing stolen car into patrol car
Family wants autism symbol added to driver's licenses
DA: Father used baby as human shield in drug deal shooting
More TOP STORIES News