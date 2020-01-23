Ambler community rallies to provide disabled man with new bike

Residents in Montgomery County came to the aid of a disabled man who had his bike stolen.


Howard is so well known in the community they call him their 'Unofficial' Mayor. He has been riding his bike from Blue Bell to Ambler for decades, donning his trademark neon green coat.

When the community found out his bike was stolen, they decided to come together to get him a new one. Around $400 was collected to get Howard a new bike, however one was donated.


All of the money raised went to Howard, including a shopping trip to get him new gloves and Eagles and Sixers lanyards.
