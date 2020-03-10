The art and passion of Argentine tango arrives in New Jersey

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- The romantic beats of tango have made their way from the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina to Princeton, New Jersey.

"Argentine tango has music that is very passionate and you develop a connection with the person you are dancing with. You may not know, but you get in their embrace and feel the music. It's just magical," said Catherine Sexton, a tango dancer.

With the help of Michael Nadtochi, owner of the Argentine Tango Academy of New York & New Jersey and a professional dance instructor with more than two decades of experience, the group "tangueros" learn passionate and delicate moves of tango.

"I teach people how to communicate with body language. The language of tango and how to listen to the music and put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Nadtochi.

Nadtochi, who began dancing at the age of ten in Moscow, Russia, has taught and competed in tango competitions internationally in countries like Italy, Denmark, England, Scotland, Turkey, Korea, Taiwan, and Canada.

His classes, which include individuals of all ages and dance experience, are taught weekly in New Jersey and New York.

"You don't need an Argentinian passport to dance tango. Music is the universal language," said Nadtochi.

