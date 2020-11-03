localish

Artist uses everything from pumpkins to potato chips as his medium

A LaSalle artist is putting a new spin on celebrity portraits.

It all started when John Kettman started doing caricatures in grade school, which would later lead him to do caricature portraits professionally.

Kettman's "Trumpkin" went viral in 2016 after he painted both Donald Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton on pumpkins.

He has been pushing the envelope with his art ever since.

"My inspiration is fueled by a simple idea.... and sooner or later becomes a bigger idea and then I actually put it to the canvas. I take it to the media and I sit down and paint it," Kettman said.

Not only does Kettman paint on pumpkins and canvas, he also paints on potato chips, soybeans, grains of rice, matchsticks, apple seeds, pieces of cereal and much more!

The smallest item he has ever painted was Bob Marly on a cannabis seed.

According to Kettman, "I enjoy doing it, it's, it's kind of like a guy that likes to go fishing. He likes to go fishing. It's a great hobby, but it's another way of meeting people I get to meet all kinds of people. And I really enjoy that. And I look forward to it."

Kettman said he hopes to inspire other artists to create and challenge themselves to what they can do.

More information on John's work is available on his Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countyartlocalish show (lsh)localishwlsbe localishbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 26 COVID-19 cases reported at Durham school
Cooper unveils COVID-19 county map, pushes counties to curb spread
Cherokee, Choctaw ask Congress to deny Lumbee Recognition Act
Wegmans hiring 900 employees for new Triangle stores
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Acting Secretary of Defense makes quick stop at Fort Bragg
Task force supports removing Asheville Confederate monument
Show More
Recent retiree 'still shaking' from $150K lottery win
About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F grade
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Durham Rescue Mission struggling with holiday toy drive
More TOP STORIES News