Attorney frees the wrongfully convicted

Get to know Kathleen Zellner. This powerhouse attorney is the post-conviction lawyer for Steven Avery, the subject behind Netflix's docu-series "Making a Murderer." She called "Making a Murder" a perfect example of how she likes to deconstruct a case, and said it was probably the most difficult case she's had. But long before she entered the spotlight, Kathleen has worked extensively in wrongful conviction advocacy. "I get innocent people out of prison," she explained. "The thing that I'm most proud of is saving that many lives."
