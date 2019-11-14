desserts

Authentic Coffee & Churros at Cocoa Cinnamon

Cocoa Cinnamon is a Latin style cafe that offers authentic churros and coffee imported from multiple Latin American countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammexicandessertsbite sizelocalishcoffee
DESSERTS
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
Daly City bakery creates Boo-tiful Macarons for Halloween
Adorable sisters start small business selling desserts
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One dead in armed robbery at Johnston County gas station
Water main breaks force Durham school to close early
NC Marine accused of murder believed to be in Virginia
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety
WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
Lara Trump, Charlie Kirk speech draws protests at NC State
Show More
Crash involving oil tanker closes lanes on I-40 East
Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in Durham
Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
3 Fayetteville Army veterans create craft beer for veterans
More TOP STORIES News