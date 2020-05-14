localish

Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- An Illinois baking product company is spreading positivity with a hashtag and something sweet.

Wilton Brands started the #SweeterInColor Instagram campaign. The Naperville-based company is encouraging bakers, and just about anyone who enjoys baking, to use their creativity to write positive messages on their sweets.

Erika Mathis, marketing manager at the shop, said the whole point is to bring a smile to someone's face. The campaign started in April and has since taken off on social media with over 500 posts with the hashtag #SweeterInColor.

Mathis said it's their way of letting others know they're not alone.

If you're interested in participating in the #SweeterInColor campaign, here's what you need to do.

First, use icing, sprinkles or any other colorful edible products to write a positive message on a treat.

"Think of it like a virtual greeting card," the company said.

Next, dedicate your treat to someone and post your message on Instagram. Make sure to include the #SweeterInColor hashtag and tag @wiltoncakes on your post for an opportunity to be featured on the company's social channels.

For more information, visit the company's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillesocial mediaall goodbakinginstagramcakelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Join this block's social distance dance party
This restaurant is now a drive-thru
RSVP Philadelphia feeds seniors during COVID-19 crisis
These free virtual workouts are creating an online fitness community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports 691 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
FPD searching for 3 men who robbed pizza delivery driver
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting identified
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
Show More
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Spicy beans and rice
The 411: Custom avatars now on Facebook
Sanford cheerleader battling COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 2 months
Body of 9-year-old recovered at Falls Lake
More TOP STORIES News