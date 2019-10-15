Balance your favorite IPA While Holding a Yoga Pose

Ever wanted to drink beer and do yoga at the same time?



At this Yoga studio in Long Beach, you can! The Federal bar in downtown Long Beach hosted it's first Beer and Yoga event with great turnout. Participants were curious to discover the impact their beer consumption would have on their ability to focus and stretch. Many participants were happily surprised that their beer consumption actually helped their muscles to relax and flex more easily. Although there was a lot of beer consumed during this yoga class none of it was spilled or wasted on anyone's yoga mat.
