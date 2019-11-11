localish

Balloon Pilots Take Flight Above Central California

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Hot air balloons flew high above Clovis and Fresno during Clovisfest, giving the pilots a unique view of the Valley.

"Nothing like it," said Magic Bob Locklin, who was piloting the Remax balloon during Clovisfest. "I've flown a lot of things but balloons hooked me."

"It's just so peaceful. It's loud when the burner is going but it's so peaceful," Locklin said, who estimates he flies about 40 times a year.

"People love to see the balloons, when we land in neighborhoods it brings the whole neighborhood together," he said. "It's a fun thing to share."

Check out the video above to see the balloons in action!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisballoon festivalhobbiesballoonlocalish
LOCALISH
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
Stranger Saves Suicidal Cop's Life
Heroic 'Bike Man' Repairs 3000+ Bicycles For Those In Need
NJ man grows World record cornstalk thanks to a squirrel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impaired driver blamed for deadly Smithfield crash
Record-breaking cold temps possible this week
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
Oak City Kitty dies months after retiring
VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
Video: Texas substitute teacher punched, stomped on student
Show More
Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire
2 Cook Out employees fired after Roxboro officer allegedly denied service
Marine who abandoned NC post accused of murder
Roundabout set to open in high-traffic area in Durham
How to get to Sesame Street, a 50-year journey
More TOP STORIES News