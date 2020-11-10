localish

Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings

WEST PHILADELPHIA -- Sayre Health Center in West Philadelphia has partnered with Penn Medicine to offer barrier-free testing to the community.

That means those looking for a COVID-19 test don't need health insurance to get tested.


The partnership is also offering free flu shots and mental health screenings to help the neighborhood through the pandemic.


These services are important considering healthcare hasn't always been easily accessible for the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawest philadelphiamore in commonwpvicovid 19 pandemiclocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to speak at 3 p.m. today
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in NC: Check if you're owed money
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Duke doctor on rising hospitalizations in NC: 'It wears you down'
1st Black woman named student brigade leader
Fayetteville teacher dies days after positive COVID-19 test
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Show More
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
NC's first Black lieutenant governor-elect hopes to inspire others
WEATHER: Rain is headed our way
Romaine lettuce recalled in NC and 19 other states
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
More TOP STORIES News