Houston artist uses his passion for color to help LGBTQ community

HOUSTON, Texas -- "My inspiration comes from my own work. So if I name a piece something happy and positive, it inspires me when I look at it."

Edgar Medina loved art even as a child in Mexico. But he wasn't able to follow his passion until he was an adult. Now he owns a successful studio in Houston, Texas.

For Pride Month Medina created a special print called Be Your Own Rainbow.

"Part of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center, to support staff, and dedicated volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community.

If you would like to buy a print, visit medinaedgar.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthsocietycommunity strongktrklocalish show (lsh)localishpaintinggayartlgbtfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
LATEST: 4th straight record high of 871 COVID-19 hospitalizations
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Raleigh 9-year-old spends each day giving food to those in need
Successful Fayetteville job expo highlights black businesses
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
Show More
Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test for teen drivers
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
So-Ca Raleigh donating all proceeds on reopening day this Juneteenth
Juneteenth events happening in Raleigh, Durham
No ruling in Ace Speedway reopening, order to remain in place
More TOP STORIES News