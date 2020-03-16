localish

Meet the director of "Onward" in a behind-the-scenes look at Pixar's latest film

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Pixar is on a roll. Fresh off of its Best Animated Feature Oscar for Toy Story 4, the Emeryville-based studio is releasing the film, "Onward." Featuring elves, centaurs and manticores, you might think Pixar's latest film, "Onward," is all fantasy. However, its central theme is all too real.

The film revolves around a son's desire to know his father, a feeling that director Dan Scanlon shares with the main character. "My father passed away when I was young, and my brother and I don't remember him at all. And we've always wondered who he was and how we were like him," Scanlon said.

In "Onward," an awkward teenage elf, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), discovers magic and uses it to bring his father back to life so he could meet him for the first time. Unfortunately, the spell falls short and conjures up only half of his father. Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), go on a quest to make their father whole again.

It's a story of finding your family, your place in the world, and your potential. The "Onward" creative team hopes that the movie will spark these conversations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emeryvillepixarmoviebehind the sceneslocalish
LOCALISH
This bungee full body workout will have you flying .. literally
One of the only bean-to-bar chocolate factories in the U.S. is in Raleigh
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Grief group uses beads to ease parents' pain of children lost to addiction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Seymour Johnston Air Force Base reports first case
COVID-19 test available for UNC Health patients
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
NC mass gathering ban: What that means for weddings, funerals
Durham woman killed in Commerce St. apartment
Family of 7 dead in suspected Chatham Co. murder-suicide
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Show More
Toilet paper shortage? Why you shouldn't flush wipes
Triangle YMCAs shut down; What you can do to stay fit
Spectrum offers free internet to students amid COVID-19 pandemic
Students can still get meals in Wake County while school is out
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News