Behind-the-Scenes of The Wizard of Oz's Land of Oz
The Wizard of Oz theme park was developed by two brothers in 1970. Land of Oz unfortunately closed in 1980, but the park now hosts Journey with Dorothy weekly in June and the Autumn at Oz festival in September. See what makes this Beech Mountain, NC gem so secretly awesome. For more episodes of Secretly Awesome, visit Localish.com.
