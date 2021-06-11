Biggest restaurant group in Chicago turns 50 years old

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Biggest restaurant group in Chicago turns 50 years old

CHICAGO -- Lettuce Entertain You is Chicago's biggest locally owned restaurant group, and they just turned 50 years old.

"It's made me reflect a lot," said founder Richard Melman. "I'm finding myself calling a lot of old friends and revisiting the old days."

Lettuce is still family owned and operated, with found Melman's children having taken over the organization. R.J. Melman, the oldest, is now president and his siblings, Jerrod and Molly, are executive partners.

The business all started in 1971 with R.J. Grunt's in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the same restaurant where Richard met his with Martha a year after opening.

"It's easy to open a restaurant. Anyone can open a restaurant if they want," said Richard Melman. "It's hard to make a good restaurant or a great restaurant."

Now Melman can celebrate half a century of running restaurants that customers call "great." After 50 years, Lettuce has a food empire with over 100 restaurants nationwide, around 7,000 employees and a massive footprint in downtown Chicago.

"We say if you want to see what the future looks like, look to the past," said R.J. "Lettuce will continue to be a company that innovates and does exciting new projects."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwls
TOP STORIES
As COVID-19 cases creep up in some states, NC trends remain steady
Rental car crunch leaves Raleigh woman without her reserved rental
4 new businesses open their doors in downtown Raleigh
NC is prepared for hurricane season, says the guy who's seen it all
Everything you need to know about Your Shot at $1 Million
LATEST: Cooper signs new executive order extending COVID-19 measures
Knightdale police looking to ID greenway trail assault suspect
Show More
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival makes long-awaited return with weekend minifest
Wake County sheriff discusses efforts against drugs in prison system
Mixed reaction at board meeting about ousting of Durham principal
NC State grad creates online vintage store with size inclusive clothes
Cooper announces $1M prizes, college scholarships as vaccine incentives
More TOP STORIES News