Billy Haynes: From silence to success

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
Historic site director stole $170K, police say
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
Wake Forest woman wins $25K a year for the rest of her life
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
Show More
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
Rocky Mount teen gathers toys to give away for Christmas
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
More TOP STORIES News