Customize your donuts at this made-to-order donut shop in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Dipped Doughnuts is bringing the taste of customizable and freshly made-to-order doughnuts to New Jersey.

The unique concept and one of a kind experience is allowing customers to create their own unique flavors.

"We're not a traditional shop where you come in and point at the shelf to pick out your doughnuts. We're more of an experience and it all starts with making your own combinations," said Alaa Qandeel, Co-owner of Dipped Doughnuts.

From Nutella to cereals to hot fudge drizzle, customers can choose and create their doughnuts from a variety of mouth-watering toppings and drizzles.

The shop which opened right at the beginning of the pandemic has been able to stay in business by pivoting and honing in on delivery services and curbside pickup.

"Customers come in and choose the craziest combinations which wow us behind the counter," said Qandeel.

The pandemic and the challenges faced as a result of it have not deterred the Qandeel brothers, who are looking to expand their business and take their one-of-a-kind Dipped doughnut experience to families all across New Jersey.

