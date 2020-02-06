Main Attraction Unisex Salon is not just a barbershop.
It is a gathering place where barbers carefully shape relationships within the community. It's even known to attract a celebrity or two.
When he's not in the shop, Kenny is in sports stadiums and on movie sets crafting star-studded looks for Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan.
He recently went viral for cutting the shape of Kobe Bryant in the back of someone's head in Los Angeles, where he had been coincidentally the same weekend of Bryant's tragic death.
Kenny hopes to continue developing young minds in the West Philadelphia area with his incredible talents!
5610 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Building a better community, one cut at a time
