Burbank teacher delivers supplies to those in need

Andrea Seale is a special education teacher and resident of Burbank's Magnolia Park. When she learned that her school was to be closed indefinitely because of Coronavirus, she decided to use her free time to help those most in need. She now wakes up by 6 am every morning to visit several stores to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and sanitizer. She then spends the rest of her day delivering these goods to the most vulnerable neighbors. Sometimes making over 15 deliveries in a day."I had already been couponing, so I kind of knew about stores, and patterns of delivery... I thought I could kind of use that skill, that knowledge, my car, my time, my gas, and help the people that just couldn't really help themselves." Seale says.If you're interested in making a donation to help purchase goods you can find her on Facebook or the app Next Door.