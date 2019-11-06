'Carp Cowboys' Wrangle Invasive Flying Fish to Keep Them at Bay

Invasive Asian carp have presented a serious threat to the ecology of the Great Lakes for years. While the threat is still very real, the battle to keep them at bay has been largely successful, thanks in part to the "Carp Cowboys."The 'Carp Cowboys' are working in the Illinois River to remove the invasive flying fish as a measure to protect the Great Lakes."We want to do something. Slow down the carp population, provide some time, make sure we have the best solutions," said Kevin Irons of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "I have to be really proud because this is exceeding our expectations."