This restaurant serves up an unforgettable Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Palette Tea House celebrated Lunar New Year with a special 5-course tasting menu specifically designed to bring guests good luck and fortune. First, a lion dance blesses local merchants with good fortune. Later, celebrity chef Martin Yan entertains guests with a dumpling-making demonstration. Palette Tea House always elevates the taste and quality of its dishes, but the Lunar New Year brings out something extra special.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofisherman's wharfteasfoodlunar new yearchinese foodrestaurantlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black ice threatens most central NC drivers into Saturday morning
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Costco cracking down on food court access
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns
Dad's marijuana use could affect child brain development: Study
Lindberg trial emerging as issue in governor's race
Show More
Silent Sam will not return to UNC campus
DHA awarded $2.4 million in grants for McDougald Terrace residents
NC schools superintendent says people want Common Core gone
Stray bullets hit Wilson church, 17-year-old charged
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
More TOP STORIES News