localish

Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend Tommie Ross shares her journey

HOUSTON, TX -- Tommie Ross is a legend in the world of drag performance. The Houston native has won many major national drag pageant titles, including Miss Black America, Miss Gay of USofA, and Miss Continental.

In her nearly 40-year career, she has traveled the United States and the world. She has also played a major role in desegregating LGBTQ pageants. Ross is known for her uncanny impersonation of Diana Ross, her namesake, and her favorite entertainer. She first began performing in drag in the 1980s as a way to cope with her mother's sudden death.

"For me, drag was a way of putting on the mask, showing up, doing my job, still being able to get paid and survive," said Ross. "It really helped me get through some tough times and I owe my sanity to drag."

Ross is also a Grand Marshal for this year's 2020 Pride Houston celebration. As a proud transgender woman, she's known as a role model and mentor in Houston's LGBTQ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpridelgbtq pridepride monthcommunity strongmore in commonktrklocalishpageant
LOCALISH
Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
Restaurant known for street tacos, fajitas and giving spirit
Colorful Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 45 percent of NC's cases are in people 25 to 49
Snake bites on the rise in central NC during COVID-19 pandemic
Apex to convert parking spots into outdoor seating for restaurants
Fayetteville resident shoots, kills break-in suspect
Alamance leaders say Confederate monument should be moved
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Show More
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Chase Rice facing criticism after video shows packed TN concert
NC Speedway owner loses staff, sponsors after 'Bubba Rope' post
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
OH Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
More TOP STORIES News