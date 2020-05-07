localish

Livermore neighborhood shows gratitude to front-line workers from home driveways

By Melissa Pixcar
LIVERMORE, Calif. -- With California's shelter-in-place order still in effect, a Livermore neighborhood is finding a way to show their gratitude to front-line workers from their driveway. One family's bright idea inspired their neighbors to dazzle their sidewalks and driveways to send positive messages to neighbors and the many heroes working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The common goal of Everglades Lane is to spread joy and gratitude to all workers who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Tiffany Dodds and her family wanted to send thanks to health care workers, truck drivers and grocery store workers who are still having to work during the spread of the virus.

"We decided to do the American flag and messages of support, stay positive, stay healthy and stay strong," said Dodds.

The Dodds family's art became infectious and brought a light of hope and positivity to their neighbors. "It creates a good family time. Togetherness, to be creative. It brings out a cheerful, positive environment," said Dodds. "Just seeing people walk by, smile and stop and say 'Oh wow, it looks great' brings together a sense of community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoreartkgocoronavirusshelter in placeneighborhoodlocalish show (lsh)be localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Let your imagination run wild on a neighborhood safari
Virtual story time with author Mac Barnett
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
Father-daughter help the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC pools will remain closed as parks begin opening
IRS: Stimulus checks sent to the deceased must be returned
Experts dismiss US 'murder hornet' worry as hype
NCDOT's financial struggles mean drivers will see some changes
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday
NC Air National Guard flies over hospitals
Show More
Presidential valet has coronavirus; Trump again tests negative
Report shows what led up to shooting involving Durham off-duty officer
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken in a Basket
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
More TOP STORIES News