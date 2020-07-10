Check out this outdoor theatre!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300 drive-in theaters nationwide are seeing an uptick in business, including the popular Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre in Henderson that has been in business since 1949. Mark Frank, who has owned the drive-in theater for nine years, said he has a lot of regular customers at his theater but the pandemic has brought out many new faces to his business. Drive-in theaters have always been naturally designed for social distancing with cars pulling in to listen to the flick on their car radio. Mark said at his theater, customers can order food from their phones and pick up at the window with plenty of room for spacing out customers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonbe localish raleighlocalishmy go towtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search Cape Fear River after reported car crash
LATEST: Raleigh Holiday Express ticket sales postponed
Riskiest summer activities during COVID-19 pandemic
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Wake County virtual academy registration opens
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
Show More
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
Tropical Storm Fay moving away from North Carolina
Hundreds march for local law enforcement in Fayetteville
'Top Chef' celebrity closes High Horse restaurant in Raleigh
WEATHER: Hot weekend ahead
More TOP STORIES News