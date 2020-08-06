Delicious cheesecakes with a powerful message

Brandon Alwan is a school teacher, singer, actor, chef, and entrepreneur. But it's easier to simply call him a leader.

When he's not crafting minds in the classroom or crooning on stage, he's cooking in the kitchen.


The 30-year-old embarked on his latest journey earlier this year when he founded his own baking business, appropriately named, "Pinch His Cheesecakes."

He's sweetening up his kitchen with cheesecake flavors like strawberry, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles.

"You can be all of it," he said. "The sky's the limit. And I try to push that on my students as well as the community."

"I've always been a strong advocate with the kids, especially being a black man. And we don't see enough of that," he said. "You can do anything you want in life. Nothing is going to stop you but yourself."

To learn more about Brandon's music or cheesecakes, visit his Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State logs 9% COVID-19 positive test rate
NOAA increases hurricane season forecast
Raleigh housing market skyrockets despite the pandemic
ECU students could be fined, expelled for not wearing mask
Man's $200,000 life savings ripped away during beating
Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Man finds lost journal filled with touching letters
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Man reunited with dog he thought had died in wildfire
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
More TOP STORIES News