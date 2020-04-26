Chicago baker turns to virtual cooking classes to fight food insecurity

CHICAGO -- A social mission meets a culinary art form through the baking of pies.

Justice of the Pies founder Maya-Camille Broussard knows food insecurity is a problem now more than ever. So she took her in-person workshops and made them virtual.

The goal is to teach kids how to bake and feed themselves during the shelter in place order surrounding COVID-19.

She hopes, through her videos, that children can educate themselves and at the same time, not worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"This is the perfect time to do the things you never had time for that you can finally do," she said. "Baking is an act of love, when you share recipes and when you share techniques with those in your family. I'm happy to have that love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobakerypiecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagobakinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County reports 11th COVID-19 related death
Few Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Tonight
Wake County offers clarity on drive-in church services
Man arrested in Garner apartment complex stabbing
Prom, senior night, graduation all canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
UNC design class makes apparel to raise money for frontline workers
Visiting a local park? Don't forget to remain socially distant
Show More
Durham cellist featured in NFL's first virtual draft
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Man hospitalized with several gunshot wounds in Raleigh
Durham County Senior Detention Officer passes away
More TOP STORIES News