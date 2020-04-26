Chicago baker turns to virtual cooking classes to fight food insecurity

CHICAGO -- A social mission meets a culinary art form through the baking of pies.Justice of the Pies founder Maya-Camille Broussard knows food insecurity is a problem now more than ever. So she took her in-person workshops and made them virtual.The goal is to teach kids how to bake and feed themselves during the shelter in place order surrounding COVID-19.She hopes, through her videos, that children can educate themselves and at the same time, not worry about where their next meal is coming from."This is the perfect time to do the things you never had time for that you can finally do," she said. "Baking is an act of love, when you share recipes and when you share techniques with those in your family. I'm happy to have that love."