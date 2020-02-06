all good

Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape

CHICAGO -- A Chicago boxing club is not only teaching children about how to keep in shape, but it also instills confidence and determination in young athletes.

Jamyle Cannon said he started The Bloc boxing gym after realizing the amount of talent on the city's West Side.

"A lot of really talented kids grow up on the West Side of Chicago and they fall into a troubled life path because they don't have the resources and opportunities that would guide them to success," Cannon said. "I felt a responsibility to expand the program to reach as many kids in the community as I could."

Cannon said boxing inspires confidence and teaches motivation.

"I think the misconception is that I'm teaching kids how to be determined, that I'm teaching students how to show responsibility," he said. "But they already have those traits in them and we just helped bring them out."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
The 'Wedding Tattooer' inks ultimate wedding gifts
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
This app helps people with Autism make friends
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado warning in effect for Nash, Franklin counties
Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing dad
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
Show More
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
The Rolling Stones coming to Charlotte in July
NC paramedic's daughter dies in fire at his own home
More TOP STORIES News