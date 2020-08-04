localish

Something new to add to your Dr. Fauci fandom collection: trading cards!

By Jesse Kirsch
Calling all Fauci fanatics! Thanks to a Chicago graphic designer, you can get a pack of Dr. Anthony Fauci trading cards that look and feel like vintage baseball memorabilia.

"Spent a lot of time looking for fonts to make sure that they were all accurate to the original cards that I was basing them on," said creator David Stokes of designing the cards.


The stack comes complete with Fauci stats on the back of each card, which Stokes said he found from various sources including articles, scientific journals, and other information tied to Fauci's Wikipedia entry.

"Once I realized how much there was to this guy, I thought 'well I could really expand this and make the backs just as cool as the fronts," he said.

Dr. Deborah Birx makes an appearance on one of the cards, too.


"I thought that was really important... not only to recognize her as another leader on the task force, but also as a woman on the task force."

Stokes said each pack is $16.50. By his count, he's already sold around 700 sets; Stokes said those sales have been good enough that he was able to make a donation to the University of Chicago's COVID-19 "Healthcare Heroes" fund.

"Just another person who really appreciates his leadership and his insight and his being a beacon of truth and hope in these challenging times," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localishwls
LOCALISH
This is it! Southern comfort, soul food at its finest in Third Ward
Family asks others to wear masks to protect daughter with rare disease
Designer creates mask you can sip in
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people dead after tornado touches down in Bertie County
Live: Gov. Cooper discusses damage, aftermath of Hurricane Isaias
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
Arrest made in murder of man found shot on I-40 ramp in Raleigh
Durham Freeway reopens after deadly crash
COVID-19 LATEST: Reported hospitalizations up 109 from Monday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Isaias brings damaging winds, rain to the Carolinas
Show More
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
More than 224K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
More TOP STORIES News