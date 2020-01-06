Chicago Man Brings Heat to the Homeless

CHICAGO -- One man is doing something amazing to help thousands of homeless Chicago residents get through winter.

Carey Gidron is a husband, a father of six four biological children and two adopted) and works three jobs, but he still finds time to help the homeless by bringing them food, toiletries, and propane tanks to stay warm this winter.

He was once on the verge of homelessness himself, and on his 40th birthday was inspired to help the homeless.

Watch for more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
Al's Burger Shack files for bankruptcy
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
Man arrested in connection to nearly 2 dozen robberies
New Boys and Girls Club opens in Durham
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
72-year-old attacked with bat during carjacking: Police
Show More
NC Central offers scholarship to Bronny James
Mercedes-Benz recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof could fly off
How tensions with Iran could affect gas prices
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
More TOP STORIES News