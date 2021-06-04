localish

Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A 75-year-old from the suburbs of Chicago just became the oldest American to summit Mount Everest.

Mountaineer Arthur Muir, from Northbrook, Illinois, trained for about two years. He said his extreme adventure made him feel young!

"When I'm spending 60 days with people, you know, I don't have a mirror, so I can't see what I look like. I feel like I'm 55 because I can't see myself. Then at the end, I look in the mirror and say, 'Oh yes, you are 75.' But you forget when you're with people doing all this stuff."

Muir said conquering Everest has been a goal of his since meeting Jim Whittaker, the first American to climb the famous mountain.

"So here's the very first American to climb Mount Everest and he came to our school. So I was in high school, age 18, I guess, something like that. And I just never forgot about it."

Muir began mountaineering at the age of 68. In 2019, the 75-year-old attempted to climb Mount Everest but did not achieve his goal as he suffered an ankle injury. Through it all, he said his family was his motivating force.

"If you love someone and they have a dream, and it's a possibility, why in the world would you ever say no," said Muri's wife, Leslie.

Muir said he felt relieved, happiness and a sense of euphoria when he made it down from the mountain. He was accompanied by a team of 30 mountaineers. Muir said he's not done adventuring and is in the process of planning his next challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookchicagorecordmt. everestlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest
Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'
Chicago's Macy's hangs largest American flag
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
TOP STORIES
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
Durham Bulls postpone Friday game; pitcher remains hospitalized
Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Jon Scheyer praises Coach K in first words as next Duke coach
Show More
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in NC drops to 2.5%
Survivors of so-called 'Gone Girl' case reflect on the life-changing experience
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
More TOP STORIES News